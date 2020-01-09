Today’s outlook: PM Khan to launch Hunarmand Jawan Program

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Hunarmand Jawan Program. The programme will offer training on digital trends.

The government and opposition will sit together in Parliament once again to exchange views on 11 ordinances, including the NAB Ordinance.

The death anniversary of Pakistani acting legend Muhammad Sultan Khan aka Sultan Rahi is being observed.

The Lahore High Court will hear petitions for the removal of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List and retrieval of her passport.

A full bench of the Lahore High Court will also take up a plea seeking to stop death penalty handed to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. A special court had announced his death penalty after he was convicted of high treason.

Ukraine has temporarily banned flights to Iran following the Wednesday crash of one of the country’s planes near an Iranian airport killing all 180 people aboard.

The protest of good transports has entered fourth consecutive day. They are demanding a reduction in heavy taxes. Cargo loading has been suspended at Karachi Port and Muhammad Bin Qasim Port.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board will announce today whether it will play a Test series against Pakistan or not.

According to the Met Office, mercury will further drop in Karachi in the coming week.

ICYMI: The Senate has passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 paving the way for Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office. Click here to read the full story.

