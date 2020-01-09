Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM Khan to launch Hunarmand Jawan Program

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM Khan to launch Hunarmand Jawan Program

File photo

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Hunarmand Jawan Program. The programme will offer training on digital trends.
  • The government and opposition will sit together in Parliament once again to exchange views on 11 ordinances, including the NAB Ordinance.
  • The death anniversary of Pakistani acting legend Muhammad Sultan Khan aka Sultan Rahi is being observed.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear petitions for the removal of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List and retrieval of her passport.
  • A full bench of the Lahore High Court will also take up a plea seeking to stop death penalty handed to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. A special court had announced his death penalty after he was convicted of high treason.
  • Ukraine has temporarily banned flights to Iran following the Wednesday crash of one of the country’s planes near an Iranian airport killing all 180 people aboard.
  • The protest of good transports has entered fourth consecutive day. They are demanding a reduction in heavy taxes. Cargo loading has been suspended at Karachi Port and Muhammad Bin Qasim Port.
  • The Bangladesh Cricket Board will announce today whether it will play a Test series against Pakistan or not.
  • According to the Met Office, mercury will further drop in Karachi in the coming week.
  • ICYMI: The Senate has passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 paving the way for Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office. Click here to read the full story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz PM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.