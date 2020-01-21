Today’s outlook: PM Khan off to Davos, snowfall in Kashmir

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the three-day World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 21 to January 23. The prime minister is going to Davos on the invitation of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab. He’ll be one of the keynote speakers at the forum where geopolitical, economic and environmental issues will come under discussion.

It started snowing in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley once again Monday night. More snowfall is expected to hamper the ongoing rescue operations in different parts of the country. The Met department has warned people against land sliding too.

The Motorway police have advised motorists to use fog lights due to severe fog that has blanketed various cities in Punjab. According to a Motorway police spokesperson, visibility has dropped to 60 metres on highways. Many parts of M4 and M5 have been closed.

The government and opposition have agreed on appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new chief election commissioner of Pakistan, Samaa TV reported Monday. The post fell vacant after the retirement of Justice (retired) Sardar Raza Khan on Dec 5, 2019. Justice (retired) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took oath as the acting chief election commissioner the next day. A formal announcement is expected to be made today.

Karachi hopes to overcome some of its water woes with the inauguration of a new pump house at Dhabeji after eight years. The New Dhabeji Pump House will provide 100 million gallons of water to Karachi every day, in addition to its supply of 650 million gallons. It will be inaugurated by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The project started in 2016 and it has been completed in four years at a cost of Rs1.4 billion. It comprises a total of six pumps, of which four pumps have the capacity of 25MGD and two are standby pumps.