Today’s outlook: PM Imran calls PTI core committee meeting

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of PTI’s core committee. It will begin at 5pm

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will chair a meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at the KMC’s Council Hall

The Sindh High Court will hear an assets case against PPP leader Khursheed Shah. It will decide whether to extend his bail in the case

The PCB will announce the final squad for a T20 series against Bangladesh. Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to make a comeback

At least 100 people have been killed in avalanches and snowfall across Kashmir and Balochistan

ICYMI: Microsoft’s chief executive hit out at the government of his native India and joined criticism of a new citizenship law that opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi say is anti-Muslim. Click here to read the full story.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.