Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan News

Today’s outlook: PM Imran calls PTI core committee meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: PM Imran calls PTI core committee meeting

File Photo .

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of PTI’s core committee. It will begin at 5pm
  • Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will chair a meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at the KMC’s Council Hall
  • The Sindh High Court will hear an assets case against PPP leader Khursheed Shah. It will decide whether to extend his bail in the case
  • The PCB will announce the final squad for a T20 series against Bangladesh. Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to make a comeback
  • At least 100 people have been killed in avalanches and snowfall across Kashmir and Balochistan
  • ICYMI: Microsoft’s chief executive hit out at the government of his native India and joined criticism of a new citizenship law that opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi say is anti-Muslim. Click here to read the full story.

