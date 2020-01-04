Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Army Amendment Act Monday

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to following today (Saturday):

The National Assembly and Senate sessions have been postponed till Monday. The Army Amendment Act was supposed to be voted on today but will now be presented during the sessions on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a police station in his constituency Mianwali. He will also visit the Namal Institute.

A five-year-old girl was rescued 20 hours after a three-storey building in Sukkur collapsed. The authorities fear five more people are still stuck under the debris.

India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again supported the ongoing protests across major Indian cities. She wants the protesters to stay adamant until the Indian government withdraws its controversial citizenship bill.

Lockdown and communication blackouts continue in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The valley has been under curfew for 153 days.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will head to an anti-narcotics court in Lahore as it takes up a case pertaining to his alleged possession of 15kg drugs. He is currently out on bail.

ICYMI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation after the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US attack in Baghdad. Click here to read the full story.

