Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Army Amendment Act Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Army Amendment Act Monday

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to following today (Saturday):

  • The National Assembly and Senate sessions have been postponed till Monday. The Army Amendment Act was supposed to be voted on today but will now be presented during the sessions on Monday.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a police station in his constituency Mianwali. He will also visit the Namal Institute.
  • A five-year-old girl was rescued 20 hours after a three-storey building in Sukkur collapsed. The authorities fear five more people are still stuck under the debris.
  • India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again supported the ongoing protests across major Indian cities. She wants the protesters to stay adamant until the Indian government withdraws its controversial citizenship bill.
  • Lockdown and communication blackouts continue in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The valley has been under curfew for 153 days.
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will head to an anti-narcotics court in Lahore as it takes up a case pertaining to his alleged possession of 15kg drugs. He is currently out on bail.
  • ICYMI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation after the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US attack in Baghdad. Click here to read the full story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
army act PM Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.