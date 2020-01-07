Today’s outlook: Parliament discusses army act, Karachi to receive rain

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today.

The Met Office has predicted light rain in Karachi. The mercury has recently dropped as Siberian winds continue to blow across the city.

The Punjab School Education Department had extended winter vacations of educational institutes across Punjab till January 12. It has warned of strict action against those who will open schools before January 12. However, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation wants the department to withdraw its decision. KP’s education department is also likely to extend the vacations for a week.

Good transporters are on a strike across the country. Cargo transport has been suspended in Karachi and other regions. The transporters want proper implementation on the new Axle Load Control regime, which they say is a major cause of accidents. They say it is damaging the roads and their vehicles.

A Lahore accountability court will hear the Ashiana-e-Iqbal corruption reference against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The court has summoned Shehbaz today. Shehbaz, however, is still in London.

The Army Amendment Act will be presented before the National Assembly. If approved, it will extend tenures of services chiefs to 64 years. PM Imran Khan is expected to attend the session too.

A meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Party and its allies will be held in Parliament House. They will discuss the amendments in the Army Act.

The Sindh government has decided to ask the UAE and China to help compensate for the loss of millions of rupees of crops caused by locusts.

CNG stations in Sindh will now open 10pm Tuesday and close at 6am Wednesday.

Daily food items will now be available at lower prices as the federal government has issued Rs6 billion to utility stores across the country.

An accountability court in Sukkur will hear an assets case against PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

A Lahore accountability court will take up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz will be presented before the court.

PPP leader Faryal Talpur will head to an Islamabad accountability court as it will hear the money laundering case against her.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani will be buried today. He was killed in a US strike in Baghdad last Friday.

The 217th session of the Council of Islamic Ideology will begin from today. It will be a two-day session where a 20-point agenda will be discussed.

ICYMI: The Foreign Office of Pakistan rubbished on Monday Indian propaganda regarding the treatment of minorities in the country, advising New Delhi to protect its own citizens from what it described as “Saffron Terror”. Click here to read the story.



