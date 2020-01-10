Today’s outlook: Pakistan to witness lunar eclipse, PM visits Nowshera

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

A full ‘wolf’ moon coinciding with a penumbral lunar eclipse will appear in the sky on Friday, January 10. A penumbral lunar eclipse is where there is an imperfect alignment between the sun, moon and Earth. As a result, some of the sun’s light is stopped from reaching the moon. This is the first lunar eclipse of 2020 and will be visible in a few countries, including Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Nowshera. He is expected to inaugurate the Azakhel dry port. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the reporters on Thursday that the Rs510 million project will promote business and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met department has predicted that the cold wave in Pakistan will continue as temperatures in different cities are expected to fall.

The reception of Wrestler Inam Butt will be held today too.

The gas schedule has been changed once again in Sindh. The CNG stations were supposed to open Friday morning but now they will open Sunday morning.

Six new polio cases have been reported in Pakistan. Two cases each were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. The total number of polio cases in the country has now reached 134. Read the full story here.

