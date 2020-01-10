Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan to witness lunar eclipse, PM visits Nowshera

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan to witness lunar eclipse, PM visits Nowshera

Photo:Richard Bell/Kalamazoo Astronomical Society

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • A full ‘wolf’ moon coinciding with a penumbral lunar eclipse will appear in the sky on Friday, January 10. A penumbral lunar eclipse is where there is an imperfect alignment between the sun, moon and Earth. As a result, some of the sun’s light is stopped from reaching the moon. This is the first lunar eclipse of 2020 and will be visible in a few countries, including Pakistan.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Nowshera. He is expected to inaugurate the Azakhel dry port. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the reporters on Thursday that the Rs510 million project will promote business and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The Met department has predicted that the cold wave in Pakistan will continue as temperatures in different cities are expected to fall.
  • The reception of Wrestler Inam Butt will be held today too.
  • The gas schedule has been changed once again in Sindh. The CNG stations were supposed to open Friday morning but now they will open Sunday morning.
  • Six new polio cases have been reported in Pakistan. Two cases each were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. The total number of polio cases in the country has now reached 134. Read the full story here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Lunar Eclipse
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lunar eclipse, Pakistan, Imran Khan, PM,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.