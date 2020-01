Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss the current political situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for the US after visiting Iran and Saudi Arabia. He is currently in Oman.

A government’s team will hold talks with the MQM-Pakistan to address the latter’s reservations. They will discuss strategies related to alliance with all coalition partners.

CNG station across Karachi will reopen at 10pm Tuesday and close 6am Wednesday.

Funeral prayers of the policeman who died in exchange of fire with dacoits in Karachi’s Baldia Town will be held today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s lawyer due to contradiction in politician’s tax returns. He is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

According to the Met Office, cold is all set to increase in Karachi.

The interior ministry has decided to put PML-N Maryam Nawaz’s name on the Exit Control List. She is being investigated in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

A principal of a police training centre has died by suicide. His funeral prayers will be held today near the Police Line Road and later the body will be shifted to Chiniot.

ICYMI: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid telephoned Monday Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and sought medical reports of the former prime minister. Click here to read the full story.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.