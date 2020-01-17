Today’s outlook: Govt, opposition likely to finalise chief election commissioner

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The parliamentary committees of both the treasury and opposition benches are expected to select a candidate for the post of chief election commissioner.

PSP founder Mustafa Kamal will hold a press conference today

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will head to a Lahore accountability court that will hear the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The court is likely to give a judgment on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s plea seeking permanent exemption from hearings.

The Sindh government has finalised the names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Maher and Kamran Fazal for the role of the province’s police chief. PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has hinted that the party may move the court against the provincial government’s removal of IG Kaleem Imam.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed members of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee on the lockdown in Indian-Administered Jammu and Kashmir, and its implications for regional security.

A report submitted to the court by the Malir district police has revealed that water is being sold to 70,000 homes in Karachi for between Rs200 and Rs600. Official water pipelines to the city are being broken and water tankers are also filled from those lines.

ICYMI: Pakistan is ready to give the people of Azad Kashmir their "right" through a referendum to decide whether they want to remain with Pakistan or be independent, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.



