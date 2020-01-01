Today’s outlook: First day of 2020, Sindh schools reopen

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

The world welcomes the first day of 2020 today.

All private and public schools across Sindh reopen today.

Public dealings will be closed at the State Bank of Pakistan and other commercial banks.

Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held at 3pm and 4pm respectively.

Pakistan welcomes 2020 with increased LPG and electricity prices.

The schedule for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be announced.

