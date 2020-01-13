Today’s outlook: Bus drivers join goods transporters in protest

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Goods transporters continue their countrywide strike after failed negotiations with the government. In their support, inter-city bus owners across the country have also announced suspension of services. This has left passengers in trouble for daily commute

Schools across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa have reopened as winter vacations end

According to the Met Office, light rain is expected in Karachi tonight, which may lower the mercury to five degrees Celsius. It drizzled in Karachi last night as well

At least nine deaths have been reported in Balochistan due to heavy rainfall and snowfall

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were supposed to co-head a meeting with MQM-Pakistan but the party has announced that it will not attend

A Lahore accountability court will hear the Paragon Housing case against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique

The Lahore High Court will hear PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s petition

NAB has summoned PML-N’s Javed Latif and his family members for interrogation in an assets case

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark for Saudi Arabia after meeting the Iranian leadership.

Locusts continue to invade various rural regions of Sindh. Many crops have been destroyed in Shaheed Benazirabad and nearby areas.

An anti-polio campaign kicks-off from today in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa

Queen Elizabeth has called a meeting to decide the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who recently announced that they were stepping down as members of the royal family

Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held today

The Election Commission of Pakistan will take up the foreign funding case against the PTI

An accountability court in Islamabad will hear Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

