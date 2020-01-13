Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Bus drivers join goods transporters in protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Bus drivers join goods transporters in protest

File photo

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Goods transporters continue their countrywide strike after failed negotiations with the government. In their support, inter-city bus owners across the country have also announced suspension of services. This has left passengers in trouble for daily commute
  • Schools across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa have reopened as winter vacations end
  • According to the Met Office, light rain is expected in Karachi tonight, which may lower the mercury to five degrees Celsius. It drizzled in Karachi last night as well
  • At least nine deaths have been reported in Balochistan due to heavy rainfall and snowfall
  • Planning Minister Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were supposed to co-head a meeting with MQM-Pakistan but the party has announced that it will not attend
  • A Lahore accountability court will hear the Paragon Housing case against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique
  • The Lahore High Court will hear PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s petition
  • NAB has summoned PML-N’s Javed Latif and his family members for interrogation in an assets case
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark for Saudi Arabia after meeting the Iranian leadership.
  • Locusts continue to invade various rural regions of Sindh. Many crops have been destroyed in Shaheed Benazirabad and nearby areas.
  • An anti-polio campaign kicks-off from today in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa
  • Queen Elizabeth has called a meeting to decide the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who recently announced that they were stepping down as members of the royal family
  • Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held today
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan will take up the foreign funding case against the PTI
  • An accountability court in Islamabad will hear Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal
  • ICYMI: PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah alleged on Sunday that the government had plans to assassinate him. Click here to read the full story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.