Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Army Act likely to be tabled before NA

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Friday):

  • Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will appear before a Lahore accountability court in an assets beyond means case.
  • Another Lahore accountability court is taking up the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad.
  • Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held today. The federal government is likely to table the amended Army Act bill before the assembly. A parliamentary committee will discuss the bill in a session that commences at 10:30am.
  • CNG stations in Karachi resumed gas supply Thursday morning.  The supply was halted at 6am today.
  • The Met office has predicted rainfall in different areas of Sindh, including Karachi.
  • Indian protests against the controversial citizenship law continue to roar in major cities. Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar also took part in the protests. She has called the law “anti-India and sinister”.
  • ICYMI: Three people were killed and eight injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Sukkur Thursday, according to rescue workers. Click here to read the story.

 
