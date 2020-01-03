Today’s outlook: Army Act likely to be tabled before NA

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Friday):

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will appear before a Lahore accountability court in an assets beyond means case.

Another Lahore accountability court is taking up the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad.

Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held today. The federal government is likely to table the amended Army Act bill before the assembly. A parliamentary committee will discuss the bill in a session that commences at 10:30am.

CNG stations in Karachi resumed gas supply Thursday morning. The supply was halted at 6am today.

The Met office has predicted rainfall in different areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

Indian protests against the controversial citizenship law continue to roar in major cities. Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar also took part in the protests. She has called the law “anti-India and sinister”.

ICYMI: Three people were killed and eight injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Sukkur Thursday, according to rescue workers. Click here to read the story.