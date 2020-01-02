Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Today’s outlook: Abu Dhabi crown prince to arrive in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Abu Dhabi crown prince to arrive in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan will reach Islamabad for a day-long visit. He will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss affairs of mutual interest and the situation in the region.
  • The temperature in Karachi has dropped as cool wind continues to blow across the city.
  • On December 30, Ramzan Tower, a six-storey building had collapsed in Karachi’s Timber Market. The owner of the plot has now revealed that the building was constructed on weak foundations. The Sindh Building Control Authority has also drafted an initial report on the collapse.
  • Karachi firefighters are on strike because the haven’t been paid allowances. A restaurant in Guru Mandir suffered Wednesday night as it caught fire and only one fire truck reached the scene, that too an hour later.
  • ICYMI: The federal cabinet approved on Wednesday amendments in the Army Act in an attempt to pave the way for extending Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for a period of three years. Click here to read the full story.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
abu dhabi Karachi
 
