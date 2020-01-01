TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing

TikTok star Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak’s CNICs with their names, ages and addresses along with their passports have been leaked online. Pictures of their documents have been circulated on WhatsApp.

This kind of malicious publication of private information or documents with personal identification information on the internet is called doxxing. It is a crime under the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It is also considered a revenge tactic by hackers.

The hackers who did this can be imprisoned for three years or fined up to Rs5 million under the PECA law for “unauthorised use of identity information”.

A news website also posted an uncensored picture of Shah’s CNIC as part of the data leak, thereby becoming part of the crime.

Due to the doxxing, Shah has been hit by a new wave of harassment. She was already being trolled by people who disagreed with her point of view. Shah has gained popularity due to her viral videos with celebrities and officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members.

Most recently, she uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. The TikTok star made claims connecting Rashid and her friend Khattak.

Videos of her with a PML-N leader and a video call with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan have also gone on the internet.

In a recent interview with UrduPoint website, Shah said she was out of Pakistan.

