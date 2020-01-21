Three ‘saviours’ help those stuck in snow-hit Sargun

Mushtaq Butt, Abdus Salam and Tanveer Hussain emerged as saviours for the people of Sargun in Neelum Valley after an avalanche struck it earlier this month.

The three men travelled for more than 24 hours to reach remote villages in the valley that were most affected when the snowstorm hit Azad Kashmir.

“The journey was difficult because we were on our feet and there were huge piles of snow on the streets,” said Butt.

The men brought first-aid for the affectees. “We brought injections and painkillers with us,” he said.

They stayed with the people for three days. Apart from medical treatment, the men also helped the residents retrieve the bodies of their family members, who had lost their lives, from underneath the snow.

They helped clear the debris of the houses that were destroyed and even participated in the funerals.

According to the people of Sargun, these men did not just help them but also let people outside the valley know of the conditions they were in.

At least 76 people died from the snowstorm that battered the valley.

Forty-two people were injured and 47 houses had been destroyed in the avalanche. Seventy-eight other houses were affected, while seven cars, three motorcycles, and a mosque had been damaged.

Pakistan is currently facing record-breaking temperatures as cold tightens it grips across the country.