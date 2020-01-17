Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three people arrested for kidnapping newborns from Karachi’s Orangi Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Three people arrested for kidnapping newborns from Karachi’s Orangi Town

A gang of two men and a woman was arrested on Thursday for kidnapping newborns outside Qatar Hospital in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

We arrested them while they were trying to kidnap another newborn, said a police officer. “They have been involved in kidnappings for a while now,” he said.

The accused admitted to their crimes during police interrogation. “They confessed that they kidnapped these newborns from outside the hospital,” the officer added.

The police are on the lookout for other members of their gang.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi kidnapping
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.