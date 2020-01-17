Three people arrested for kidnapping newborns from Karachi’s Orangi Town

A gang of two men and a woman was arrested on Thursday for kidnapping newborns outside Qatar Hospital in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

We arrested them while they were trying to kidnap another newborn, said a police officer. “They have been involved in kidnappings for a while now,” he said.

The accused admitted to their crimes during police interrogation. “They confessed that they kidnapped these newborns from outside the hospital,” the officer added.

The police are on the lookout for other members of their gang.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.