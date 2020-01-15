Three men arrested for smuggling drugs in Islamabad

Three men were arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday for smuggling drugs into the capital from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in cars damaged during accidents.

“They hid drugs in the dashboards, bonnets and gear boxes of these damaged cars,” said an officer of the Central Investigation Agency. “We received news about it from one our sources after which we planned an operation against them,” he said.

The CIA police confiscated almost 20 kilogrammes of drugs from the men and have registered an FIR against them.

They believe that the men are a part of a gang. “They have smuggled drugs worth thousands,” an officer said.

The police are on the lookout for them.

