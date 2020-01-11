Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Three men arrested for abducting children from Karachi’s Mominabad

Posted: Jan 11, 2020
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
File Photo

Three men accused of kidnapping children were arrested on Saturday from Karachi’s Mominabad. The police have also found three children who were abducted.

The suspects, Waheed Baloch, Hafeez and Iqbal, were arrested by officers of the Mominabad police station.

“Baloch forced children to rob houses and even physically assaulted them,” a police officer said.

A few days ago, missing persons reports were registered at the police station after which a special team was formed to find the children. It was headed by the Mominabad SHO.

The suspects admitted to the crime during interrogation, according to the police. The children have been safely sent back home, a police officer added.

FIRs have been registered against the accused. They have been charged with Section 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons), Section 377 (unnatural offences) and Section 364 (kidnapping a person under the age of 14) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

