Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Three killed as residential building collapses in Sukkur

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
10 people are still feared to be trapped under rubble

At least three people were killed and eight injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Sukkur on Thursday, according to rescue workers.

The building was situated on Sukkur’s Station Road, rescue officials said.

They feared that at least 10 people were still trapped under the debris.

Efforts were under way to rescue people trapped inside, they said.

