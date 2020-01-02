Three killed as residential building collapses in Sukkur
Sahil Jogi - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
At least three people were killed and eight injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Sukkur on Thursday, according to rescue workers.The building was situated on Sukkur's Station Road, rescue officials said.They feared that at least 10 people were still trapped under the debris.Efforts were under way to rescue people trapped inside, they said.