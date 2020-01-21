Three Karachi companies accused of Rs230m sales tax fraud

Three companies in Karachi have allegedly defrauded people of Rs230 million in the name of fake sales tax refunds, according to the Federal Board of Revenue.

The companies’ names were revealed after the board started investigation against all the fake invoices and bogus refunds.

“All of them were private companies,” an FBR spokesperson said. An FIR has been registered against the companies, too.

The board has also requested that the names of all the owners should be added to the Exit Control List.