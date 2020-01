Three people were injured when a train hit their van near Jafar in Attock Friday morning.

The van was trying to cross the railway tracks before the train got there but was hit.

The train was travelling from Kohat to Rawalpindi.

The police said three people were seriously injured. Two are in critical condition. The police say two of the victims are husband and wife.

The van was completely destroyed. Railway officials have begun investigating the accident.

