Two guards were injured after a group of robbers attacked an armored van carrying money in Karachi on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ayesha Manzil, near the Water Pump.

The van was carrying hundreds of thousands of rupees. When the robbers approached it, a guard opened fire, leading to a firefight.

Two guards and a passerby were injured in the shootout and the robbers managed to make away with a bag of cash.

A case has been registered at the Samnabad police station.

