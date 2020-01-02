Three fires reported in Karachi

No casualties have been reported

Three fires were reported in different parts of Karachi on Wednesday night.

A fire erupted at an outlet of a Hanifia restaurant in Guru Mandir. Rescue personnel said it was caused by a gas leak. No casualties were reported.

A fire was also reported at a cardboard factory in Korangi's Labour Colony. Three fire trucks reached the site to douse the fire.

The reason for the fire has yet to

be ascertained.

Another fire erupted in an empty

plot near New Karachi’s Anda Morr. The fire spread to a warehouse next to the

plot and items worth millions of rupees were destroyed.

The fire brigade reached the site and controlled the flames in 30 minutes.

