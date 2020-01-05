This fake Islamabad Police account has made Pakistani Twitter funnier

Twitter has become a lot more entertaining for Pakistanis as a parody account called ‘City Police’ continues to churn out one hilarious tweet after another.

The account is a parody account of the Islamabad Police and uses the handle ISB_Safe_City.

The account has been active for the last two years and has more than 11,000 followers, including celebrities and politicians.

The account often indulges in trolling but also talks about important issues like moral policing and human rights.

When the ‘real’ Islamabad Police got to know about it, they filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime unit. It also cleared up the confusion between the accounts on the social media app.

ATTENTION!

Please beware of FAKE ACCOUNTS on Twitter pretending to be Islamabad Police. Action is being initiated by Cybercrime unit to take them down, but until then please report to twitter about such fake accounts.

Only @ICT_Police officially represents Islamabad Police. — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 1, 2020

Followers of the parody account, however, have suggested that the capital’s police should hire the people operating the fake account to run their account.

Here are some of the funniest tweets from the parody account:

Ahh, 2 A.M. Time to roll for the addicts. Hum jab heroinchi arrest kartay hain tou unko token walay phakkay pilatay rehtey hain. So they stay alive in custody. They’re allowed to die once they get to Adiala. That’s not our jurisdiction. 😅 — City Police (@ISB_Safe_City) January 2, 2020

Please don’t accuse Islamabad Police of being jealous of Lahore. What an insult. The only police we are jealous of is Karachi Police, wahan koi kaam bhi nahi karna parta aur tankhuwa key sath sath bhattay ki aamdani alag milti hai. 400 encounter kills get you a paid vacation! 🤩 — City Police (@ISB_Safe_City) January 2, 2020

Undoubtedly, the best thing about Islamabad is the motorway that separates it from Lahore. https://t.co/dkeg0P2qC8 — City Police (@ISB_Safe_City) January 2, 2020

There is no news on whether the FIA will remove the account.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.