Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
This fake Islamabad Police account has made Pakistani Twitter funnier

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
This fake Islamabad Police account has made Pakistani Twitter funnier

Photo: Islamabad police

Twitter has become a lot more entertaining for Pakistanis as a parody account called ‘City Police’ continues to churn out one hilarious tweet after another.

The account is a parody account of the Islamabad Police and uses the handle ISB_Safe_City.  

The account has been active for the last two years and has more than 11,000 followers, including celebrities and politicians.

The account often indulges in trolling but also talks about important issues like moral policing and human rights.

When the ‘real’ Islamabad Police got to know about it, they filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime unit. It also cleared up the confusion between the accounts on the social media app.

Followers of the parody account, however, have suggested that the capital’s police should hire the people operating the fake account to run their account.

Here are some of the funniest tweets from the parody account:

There is no news on whether the FIA will remove the account.

