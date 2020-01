Every Pakistani registered with the Government of Pakistan has a national identity card number. CNICs can be obtained from NADRA offices and each CNIC is made up of a different set of 13 digits.

All of these digits are not merely there in a random order. They carry important details about the card holder.

The first digit reveals the province a person belongs to. (1 = KP, 2 = erstwhile FATA, 3 = Punjab, 4 = Sindh, 5= Balochistan, 6 = Islamabad)

The second digit tells your division, third represents the district, fourth the tehsil and the fifth shows the union council of the person.

The next seven are random.

The last one tells the person’s gender. Men are assigned odd numbers, while women even numbers.

