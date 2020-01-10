The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020

Karachi Eat is back and you know what that means: tons of new food to try.

The seventh edition of the popular food festival is taking place from January 10 to January 12 at Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View. This year the food festival will host over 100 eateries.

SAMAA Digital visited the festival to check out the food. Here are some reviews of the food we tried. DISCLAIMER: We received free samples from some restaurants. This did not, however, affect our review.

Cheese Corn Dog by MSA Bake Away

This American carnival favourite was a hit! It was fried to perfection and not greasy at all. It’s half sausage and half cheese, all fried. The distribution of cheese to sausage was confusing though. I assumed the entire thing would be sausage covered in cheese but it wasn’t. Being on a stick, it’s easy to eat.

Price: Rs250

Value for money: Yes

24k Ice Cream by Rigos



I’m not sure how gold is supposed to taste but this tastes like nothing. You choose your ice cream base and Rigos adds two gold flakes. I chose Oreo cheesecake but this tasted like kulfi. Definitely not worth it.

Price: Rs500

Value for money: No.

Cheesy Chicks by Chick-Out-The-Cheese

This is just another case of too much mayo spoiling the broth. At Rs300, these guys are serving two pieces of crispy chicken with fries. While the serving size is good, the sauce was just too overpowering and took away the actual taste of the chicken. Fries were just yum though!

Value for money: Not really!

KhowSaMosa by Burmese Bowls

This was a shot of coconut curry with an Aloo Samosa topped with Khauosey condiments. While it’s festival-friendly for being easy to hold and bite sized, but a bit disappointing and oily tastewise.

Price: Rs70

Value for money: Yes, if flavours can be improved

Grilled Chilli Chicken Dog by Cheesy Boys

Served in a bed of soft bread that melts in your mouth, the grilled Grilled Chilli Chicken Dog was an absolute hit!

However we feel like the boys went a little overboard with the mustard sauce as the hot dog turned very tangy after getting mixed with the pickles. It was still very messy even after being served in a box. Bring tissues along if you want to try their food.

Price: Rs350

Value for money: yes

Korean Nuggets by The Nugget Town

Crispy pieces of nuggets tossed in Korean sauce and served with mac and cheese were definitely a hit. The spicy and sweet flavours were blended in really well.

If you’re not a fan of mac and cheese, you can also try it with a vase of poutine. It was festival-friendly and very filling too.

Price: 360

Value for money: Yes

Churro Pop by Brew Factory

The Churro Pop was a mouthful. We got the hazelnut churro pop with the biscuit topping. It was piping hot and gooey but it would have hit the spot if it wasn’t so pricey.

Price: Rs350

Value for money: Not really

However, several vendors haven’t been able to start cooking because of a gas shortage.

The event is being held from 4pm to 10pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will start at 12:30pm and continue till 10:30pm.

