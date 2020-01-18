Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
Supreme Court returns Musharraf’s appeal, says he must surrender first

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
The Supreme Court registrar has returned former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against his death sentence.

He filed on January 16 an appeal against the conviction a special court handed him in a high treason case. The appeal has been returned to the petitioner.

The Registrar’s Office said that for someone convicted under Article 6 of the Constitution to file an appeal, they must surrender. Surrender yourself to official custody and then file your appeal, it has told Musharraf.

On December 17, a special court sentenced Musharraf to death for high treason. The former dictator is in Dubai. He did not return to Pakistan for his sentencing. He filed an appeal against the sentence in the Supreme Court on January 16 and in the Lahore High Court on December 27. The Lahore High Court declared the trial in the case illegal.

Musharraf had challenged the constitution of the special court and argued that then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not followed proper legal procedure when initiating the case.

