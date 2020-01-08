Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Supreme Court orders investigation into illegal tax refunds

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Wednesday the Federal Board of Revenue to investigate illegal tax refunds in the country within 15 days.

The apex court resumed hearing of the illegal tax refund case on Wednesday. It expressed displeasure over the delay in investigation.

Acting FBR chairperson Nausheen Javed informed the court that an inquiry into alleged irregularities in tax refunds had been initiated after approval from the PM’s office.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rebuked the official saying that they were not sitting there to listen to tales.

“Why wasn’t the investigation completed in three months’ time given by the court,” the top judge questioned.

“The national exchequer suffered a loss of billions of rupees and you don’t care,” he remarked. “The FBR is busy with other things and not heeding court orders.”

He told Javed that she would not have stayed home for a minute, had she lost this money. “No one is concerned about the nation’s money, this will not work anymore.”

The court ordered the FBR to finish its investigation within 15 days. The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

