Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Health

Suicide cases on the rise in Lahore: experts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
There has been a rise in the number of suicide cases in Lahore.

Every day three to four people are admitted to the hospital who have attempted suicide, says the additional medical superintendent of Mayo Hospital.

Around 99% of them don’t want their families or relatives to know they attempted suicide, he added. They keep it hidden out of shame.

The head of psychiatry at the hospital says people label their relatives ungrateful when they come to learn of their actions. He says depression is more common in women but more men attempt suicide.

“No one wants to stay depressed or kill themselves but depression pushes them to the edge,” he said.

Last year in December, a man from Lahore who had depression killed himself by setting fire to a car he was sitting in.

