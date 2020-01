After the wheat crisis, it’s sugar prices that have hiked Rs3 ­in Karachi now.

In the wholesale market, 100kg of sugar has gotten Rs300 more expensive. The sugar mill owners have increased the price of 100kg of sugar from Rs70,000 to Rs73,000.

According to consumers, prices have increased by Rs5 since Friday (January 17).

On the other hand, sugar mill owners have said that the price hike is due to the increase in expenditures.