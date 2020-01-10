Spainish hunter pays $85,300 to hunt markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan

A hunter from Spain has paid $85,300 to hunt markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan as part of the trophy hunting programme.

The markhor, also known as the screw horn goat, is Pakistan’s national animal. The wild goat is an endangered species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley and Hunza among other northern parts of the country.

Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme that makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting.

A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one markhor.

According to the wildlife department spokesperson, the life of a markhor is between 10 and 12 years.

Annually, four hunting trophy licences are issued for markhor hunting and 80% of the money collected is distributed among the local community, while 20% is kept by the wildlife department.

