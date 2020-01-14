57 people dead as snowstorm batters Neelum Valley

At least fifty-seven people have been reported dead in an avalanche in Neelum Valley. The operation to rescue others is currently under way.

The Pakistan Army is participating in the rescue operation. It sent a helicopter to help the locals but the vehicle couldn’t be landed because of the heavy snow.

Forty-two people were injured and 47 houses have been destroyed in the avalanche. Seventy-eight houses were affected, while seven cars, three motorcycles, and a mosque have been damaged.

The rescue teams are making efforts to clear the roads so they can be made operational.

At least 10 deaths were reported on Monday and 47 were reported on Tuesday. The tally is expected to increase.

Pakistan is currently facing record-breaking temperatures as cold tightens it grips across the country.

Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and Thandiani have all been hit by snow. The road from Abbottabad to Murree is closed for traffic due to the snow.

In Azad Kashmir, heavy snow has been reported in Neelum Valley. Major roads in the area have been closed due to the snow. Srinagar, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Chitral and other areas in the mountains are also snowed in. It has also snowed in Swat.