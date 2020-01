Rain and snow hit Azad Kashmir for the second day on Wednesday.

It rained in the urban areas and snowed in the mountainous areas. Relief work has been halted in areas where it snowed.

Work to reopen roads blocked due to the snow has also been halted. Power supply and telephone lines are also down due to the snow.

Last week, avalanches hit the valley, leading to dozens of deaths. Relief work was still under way but had to be stopped because of the heavy snowfall.