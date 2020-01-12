Slain social media starlet Qandeel Baloch’s parents forced to starve

Their names were recently struck off the BISP list

Parents of slain social media starlet Qandeel Baloch have been forced to starve after their names were removed from the Benazir Income Support Programme's list.

Baloch, who had shot to fame through her bold videos and statements posted on social media, was murdered by her brother in Multan in July 2016.

In Sep 2019, her brother, Waseem Azeem, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

However, her demise brought misery on her parents who have since been facing financial constraints.

They were recently deprived of the financial assistance they used to get through BISP — a federally-funded programme aimed at lifting people out of poverty.

Late last year, the government had decided to exclude 820,000 undeserving people from the social safety net programme.

Living in a shabby two-room house in their village, Baloch's parents have now been forced to starve.

"I ate last night from a langar and haven't had anything since then," her father told SAMAA TV. "Except for a gulp of tea.

"I am telling you the truth," he said further. "It was all thanks to Qandeel, now we have nothing."

One of Baloch's brothers works abroad but does not support them, according to her parents. Her father appealed to the government to help them.

"The government should have some mercy on us, we do not even have a marla of land," her mother said.

"You are seeing our home, we are poverty-stricken," she added.

Activist Nighat Dad says the government should review its decision. Baloch's father is bed-ridden and has lost his sight as well, she said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

Dad said Baloch's parents would get their medicines from the money they received through the social safety net programme and now they were even unable to purchase them.

