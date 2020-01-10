Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Six killed as blaze erupts in a vehicle in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Six members of a family died after a blaze erupted in their vehicle in Karachi late Friday, an eyewitness and police said.

The blaze erupted after the driver of the high-roof vehicle lit a cigarette, according to the eyewitness.

The vehicle reportedly had some gasoline placed inside its passenger cabin.

The incident occurred near Power House Chowrangi in the North Karachi area.

After catching fire, the high-roof van rammed into an auto-rickshaw and burnt it too.

The deceased included a man, his wife and their four children, according to police.

Their bodies were shifted to hospital.

