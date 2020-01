Six people got injured after a gas cylinder exploded on Wednesday in Multan’s Farooq Pura.

Due to the explosion the roof of the house collapsed, according to a rescue official.

“Six people including two children were injured as they were stuck under the debris for a long time,” he said.

They have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The doctors have declared two people’s conditions critical.

