Sindh’s CNG stations closed again for 50 hours

CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for the next 50 hours and will reopen on Sunday at 8am.

Gas supply for vehicles was opened Thursday night after more than three days.

The stations were crowded as cars lined up outside them till midnight. People, however, complained of low gas pressure.

“If the gas supply has been stopped, use of vehicles should also be stopped,” said a motorist.

The announcement of the resumption of gas supply on Sunday is not an official one by the SSGC. “The CNG supply depends on the gas crisis,” a gas utility official said. “If it worsens, supply is likely not to be resumed,” he said.

