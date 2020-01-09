Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sindh MPAs want a PIA office inside assembly building

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo

The Sindh Assembly secretary has written a letter to the administration to open up a PIA booking office inside the assembly building for the ease of MPAs.

MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi says that the counter is being opened up because of the court hearings that the MPAs have to attend in Islamabad.

PTI MPAs have, however, spoken against this. “We are the players of the captain [PM Imran Khan] and we will stand against VIP culture,” said MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh. “All of this is being done to accommodate PPP royalty.”

