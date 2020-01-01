Sindh CNG stations to get gas on Thursday

Sindh will now get CNG at 8am on Thursday. CNG stations were initially supposed to get gas supply on Wednesday but due to low gas pressure, the supply has been delayed.

There’s a shortage of gas from fields and pressures are low, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company. “Gas available to the SSGC from different gas fields has substantially reduced,” an official said.

Supply to commercial and household users has also been affected.

The shortage has caused lots of problems for people. Public transport has been severely affected and commuters are forced to pay increased fares.

“The day CNG is closed is the worst for us,” said a commuter. “The buses are overcrowded because of which we have to stand throughout the way,” he said.

Sindh will now get CNG after 85 hours, according to Karachi’s schedule.

