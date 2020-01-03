Sindh CM wants Karachi’s Orange Line completed in three months

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the transport department to complete the Orange Line project within the next three months and get ready for tendering of Red Line, of which he hopes to perform groundbreaking on August 14.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the BRTS, Orange Line and Red Line, on Friday at CM House.

Transport Minister Awais Shah said that the work on Orange Line is in its final stages. The CM then instructed him to complete the work within the next three months and procure 25 buses in the first stage.

The chief minister said that he has already approved Rs962 million for the construction of an underpass and mezzanine floor at Numaish. The finance department has referred the matter to a sub-committee of the cabinet, which would submit its report to release the amount.

The chief minister directed the transport department to make arrangements for shifting the truck stand from Mauripur to Northern Bypass and get a 100-acre of land transferred from BOR for the construction of an inter-city bus terminal at Super Highway.

The matter of the land acquisition for a biogas plant at Bhains Colony under the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit also came under discussion. The chief minister said that the biogas plant would be most feasible because it will allow the usage of cattle dung for the generation of biogas.

The CM was informed that the tender document for the Red Line project was ready and would be floated within a month.

An advertisement has been released for the appointment of a supervision consultant for the project.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Nasir Shah, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, Acting Chief Secretary Mohammad Waseem, Local Government Secretary Roshan Shaikh, Law Secretary Shariq, and Transport Secretary Abbas Detho.

