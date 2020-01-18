Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sindh cabinet to table Karachi’s Master Plan bill Jan 22

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: file

The Sindh cabinet is expected to table the bill to close the Karachi’s Master Plan department, which has been planning what the city looks like since 1960, on January 22.

The government has decided to replace the department with a Sindh-wide authority.

The meeting will start at 10am at the Sindh Secretariat building.

Other items on the agenda include discussion on the Sindh Hazardous Occupation (Silicon) Rules 2018, and approving the draft of Sindh Home Based Workers’ Rules 2019 and Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children’s Rules 2018.

Cabinet members with discuss the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for the installation of trackers in motorcycles, and online public transport service.

They will also discuss the formation of the Urban and Regional Master Planning Authority under the local government department.

