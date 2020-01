The Sindh cabinet has given approval for the removal of current IG Kaleem Imam.

The cabinet members have given the name of Ghulam Qadir Thebo as his replacement. The name will be sent to the federal government and the appointment will be confirmed after the Centre gives its nod.

During a meeting on Wednesday, cabinet members raised their reservations over the political affiliations of the current IG.

