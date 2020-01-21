Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sikandar Sultan Raja is the new chief election commissioner

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Sikander Sultan Raja has been named as the new chief election commissioner after the government and opposition reached consensus on the matter.

Nisar Durrani as has appointed as an ECP member from Sindh and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as Balochistan member.

The names were decided during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the appointment of the chief election commissioner on Tuesday.

The notification has been issued by Shireen Mazari, who was the chairperson of the committee.

The names have been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The post fell vacant after the retirement of Justice (retired) Sardar Raza Khan on December 5, 2019. Justice (retired) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took oath as the acting chief election commissioner the next day.

The government and opposition parties have met at least a dozen times over the past 45 days to reach a consensus on the name for the new CEC.

