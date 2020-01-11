Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sialkot man killed while illegally traveling to Turkey: family

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Nineteen-year-old Ateeq was allegedly killed while he was illegally travelling to Turkey, claims his family.

“An agent from Gujarat had promised him better job opportunities in Turkey,” said his father, Muhammad Rafiq. “We had made a deal with him for Rs250,000 of which Rs70,000 had been paid earlier,” he said.

The remaining amount was supposed to be paid after Ateeq reached Turkey, but on the repeated insistence of the agent, we paid him that too, said Rafiq.

According to the agent, the death took place because the ship Ateeq was travelling on sunk. His family, however, believes that he was killed.

“His body has torture marks on it,” claimed Ateeq’s brother.

He has also demanded that the government investigate the agent and other human trafficking groups and severely punish them.

