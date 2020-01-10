Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Shiekhupura man kills 15-year-old daughter for ‘honour’, dumps body

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
A man killed his 15-year-old daughter for honour with the help from his domestic staff in Sheikhupura, police said Friday.

The two men dumped the young woman’s body in a river.

Her father then registered a fake case, the law enforcers said.

On January 3, the body of an unidentified woman was found in the Khanpur River. She was later identified using a biometrics.

Her father, Akhtar, confessed to the murder, the police said. “I suspected my daughter so I killed her, dumped the body in a river and then told my younger brother to file a missing persons report,” the police quoted him as saying.

The police said the missing persons report was filed at the Shahdara police station in which the young woman’s age was mentioned as eight to nine years old and her mental state as ‘unstable’.

When the police asked for a B-form, it said her age was 15.

Akhtar will be presented in court today (Friday).

