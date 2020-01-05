Shia organisations to protest Soleimani killing at Karachi’s US Consulate

Shia organisations are holding a rally in Karachi today (Sunday) against the killing of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general and the chief of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of Hashd al-Shaabi.

The protest will begin at the Karachi Press Club at 3pm and demonstrators will march to the US Consulate on Mai Kolachi.

Roads leading to the US Consulate have been closed ahead of the rally.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump.

The rally has been organised by the Imamia Students Organisation, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Imamia Organisation and Jafria Alliance Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.