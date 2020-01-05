Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Shia organisations to protest Soleimani killing at Karachi’s US Consulate

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Shia organisations to protest Soleimani killing at Karachi’s US Consulate

Photo: AFP

Shia organisations are holding a rally in Karachi today (Sunday) against the killing of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general and the chief of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of Hashd al-Shaabi.

The protest will begin at the Karachi Press Club at 3pm and demonstrators will march to the US Consulate on Mai Kolachi.

Roads leading to the US Consulate have been closed ahead of the rally.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump.

The rally has been organised by the Imamia Students Organisation, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Imamia Organisation and Jafria Alliance Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Qasem Soleimani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Motorway Police, eye test, Camp, Driver, Travelling, eyesight
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.