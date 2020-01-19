Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Shehbaz demands probe into wheat crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded on Sunday investigation into the prevailing wheat crisis in the country.

In his statement, Shehbaz said people should be informed on whose orders wheat was exported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president asked what happened to wheat reserves in the country over the last 16 months.

Why was it exported when there was a shortage at home, he questioned further.

The country has been engulfed in a wheat crisis that has lately sent the flour prices soaring.

The public is up in arms over the hike and has been calling on the government to control it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and party leader Jahangir Tareen with resolving the crisis.

