Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shahid Abbasi’s judicial remand extended in LNG terminal reference

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shahid Abbasi’s judicial remand extended in LNG terminal reference

File Photo

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand has been extended till January 21 in the LNG terminal reference.

Other suspects charged in the case, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Sheikh Imran, Agha Jan and five others, appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

Shahid Islam, who is also accused in the case, was not present at the hearing.

Abbasi’s credentials were submitted in court by his lawyer Zafarullah, who has also been hired by other PML-N leaders.

“The NAB Ordinance is out, but we haven’t gotten its copies yet,” Abbasi said during the hearing. “The effectiveness of the ordinance will be proven here as there are many office bearers in this case,” he said.

Judge Azam Khan then ordered copies of the ordinance to be distributed amongst all the accused.

The court has also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to present its arguments by January 13, in the pleas filed by Ismail and two others accused, seeking exemption from court appearance. Ismail was granted bail on December 23.

Abbasi also advised the government on the Army Act during a media talk after the hearing.

“The bill has some problems that need to be resolved by the committee,” he said.

NAB filed the first reference on December 3. It named Abbasi, Ismail, former managing directors of PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and Shahid M Islam, Engro Corporation Chairperson Hussain Dawood and Director Abdul Samad Dawood, former Port Qasim Authority chairperson Agha Jan Akhtar, former OGRA chairperson Saeed Ahmed Khan, former OGRA member Aamir Naseem and the authority’s current chairperson Uzma Adil Khan.

The reference states that one company gained profits of Rs21 billion from March 2015 to September 2019 because of the LNG contract because of which the national treasury incurred losses of Rs47 billion.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
LNG Reference shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
LNG, NAB, Islamabad High Court, LNG Reference, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail
 
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.