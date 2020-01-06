Shahid Abbasi’s judicial remand extended in LNG terminal reference

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand has been extended till January 21 in the LNG terminal reference.

Other suspects charged in the case, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Sheikh Imran, Agha Jan and five others, appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

Shahid Islam, who is also accused in the case, was not present at the hearing.

Abbasi’s credentials were submitted in court by his lawyer Zafarullah, who has also been hired by other PML-N leaders.

“The NAB Ordinance is out, but we haven’t gotten its copies yet,” Abbasi said during the hearing. “The effectiveness of the ordinance will be proven here as there are many office bearers in this case,” he said.

Judge Azam Khan then ordered copies of the ordinance to be distributed amongst all the accused.

The court has also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to present its arguments by January 13, in the pleas filed by Ismail and two others accused, seeking exemption from court appearance. Ismail was granted bail on December 23.

Abbasi also advised the government on the Army Act during a media talk after the hearing.

“The bill has some problems that need to be resolved by the committee,” he said.

NAB filed the first reference on December 3. It named Abbasi, Ismail, former managing directors of PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and Shahid M Islam, Engro Corporation Chairperson Hussain Dawood and Director Abdul Samad Dawood, former Port Qasim Authority chairperson Agha Jan Akhtar, former OGRA chairperson Saeed Ahmed Khan, former OGRA member Aamir Naseem and the authority’s current chairperson Uzma Adil Khan.

The reference states that one company gained profits of Rs21 billion from March 2015 to September 2019 because of the LNG contract because of which the national treasury incurred losses of Rs47 billion.

