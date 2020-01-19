Senior US diplomat Alice Wells to reach Islamabad today

United States Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells will reach Islamabad today (Sunday) for a four-day trip.

She will be holding meetings with the top leadership of the country to discuss regional security and the prevalence of peace.

The meetings will specifically focus on peace in Afghanistan, the political situation in the Middle East and the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan is the last destination for the three-nation tour Wells was on. She visited Sri Lanka and India from January 13 to 14 and 15 to 18 respectively. In India, she made a two-day visit to Indian-Administered Kashmir to see the conditions there.