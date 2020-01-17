Senator Sarfaraz Bugti gets bail in kidnapping case

The Balochistan High Court approved on Friday Balochistan Awami Party Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case.

Justice Rozi Khan Barrech approved the politician’s bail against surety bonds of Rs0.3 million.

Bugti moved the high court after an additional and sessions court dismissed his bail petition on Thursday and issued his arrest warrant.

A woman has accused him of kidnapping her 10-year-old granddaughter with the help of the girl’s father. She registered a case at the Bijli Road police station on December 9.

She said a family court had instructed her in October to bring her granddaughter to the court every Saturday so she could meet her father.

The woman said that the father forced the girl into going to Bugti’s house.

Bugti, however, has denied the allegations by saying he is being dragged into someone else’s family matters.

He said his political rivals want to malign him.

