Saad Rafique mildly injured in fire at Lahore’s Camp Jail

PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique was mildly injured during a fire at Lahore’s Camp Jail.

He arrived at the Lahore accountability court Monday morning with a plaster on his forehead. He told the media that a fire broke out at the NAB barracks at Camp Jail, where he was incarcerated.

He hit his head on a rod while rushing to alert the authorities about the fire.

Officials say the fire was caused by a short-circuit. No one was hurt other than Rafique.

He told the media about his injury during his appearance for the Paragon Housing case.

During the hearing, Rafique told the court that it takes him eight hours to go to the National Assembly in Islamabad for sessions and asked for some place in Islamabad to be declared a sub-jail.

The statement of Qaiser Amin Butt, who turned witness for the prosecution, was made part of the case records and the suspects’ lawyers were given copies. Butt didn’t appear in court because he was ill.

The case has been adjourned till January 13.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.