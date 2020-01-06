Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Saad Rafique mildly injured in fire at Lahore’s Camp Jail

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saad Rafique mildly injured in fire at Lahore’s Camp Jail

Photo: SAMAA TV

PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique was mildly injured during a fire at Lahore’s Camp Jail.

He arrived at the Lahore accountability court Monday morning with a plaster on his forehead. He told the media that a fire broke out at the NAB barracks at Camp Jail, where he was incarcerated.

He hit his head on a rod while rushing to alert the authorities about the fire.

Officials say the fire was caused by a short-circuit. No one was hurt other than Rafique.

He told the media about his injury during his appearance for the Paragon Housing case.

During the hearing, Rafique told the court that it takes him eight hours to go to the National Assembly in Islamabad for sessions and asked for some place in Islamabad to be declared a sub-jail.

The statement of Qaiser Amin Butt, who turned witness for the prosecution, was made part of the case records and the suspects’ lawyers were given copies. Butt didn’t appear in court because he was ill.

The case has been adjourned till January 13.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khawaja saad rafique
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.